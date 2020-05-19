Evoke Wealth LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

