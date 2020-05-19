Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 38.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084,942 shares of company stock valued at $96,538,013. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -449.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

