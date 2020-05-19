Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,608 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,254,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.