Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 22,849 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 175.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 881,910 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

