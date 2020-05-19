Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO opened at $346.97 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

