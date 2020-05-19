Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 290 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

