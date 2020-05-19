Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,378,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $331.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average of $345.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,669 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

