Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

