Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.83. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 69,333 shares changing hands.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

