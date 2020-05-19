Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 310.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

