First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

