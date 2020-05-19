First Manhattan Co. Sells 75,944 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,944 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

