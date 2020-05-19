First Manhattan Co. Sells 958 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

