First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

