FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 122.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

