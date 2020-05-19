Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is set to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Gamida Cell to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMDA opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMDA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

