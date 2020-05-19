General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

