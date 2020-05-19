General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

GIS opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

