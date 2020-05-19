Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Globus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s year-over-year growth of Musculoskeletal Solutions and the global spine business was stellar, led by strength in U.S. Spine. This resulted from continued benefits from record recruiting of competitive representatives as well as implant pull-through from accounts, using ExcelsiusGPS systems. It is also optimistic about maintaining the upside in implant sales, with ExcelsiusGPS. Its fourth-quarter revenues were better-than-expected. Gross-margin expansion also buoys optimism. Overall, the company outperformed its industry in the past one month. On the flip side, Enabling Technologies’ revenues were marginally down year over year. Its fourth quarter with earnings were lower-than-expected. A stiff competitive landscape, shrinking operating margin, rising expenses and foreign-exchange impacts are other headwinds.”

3/27/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $43,604,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

