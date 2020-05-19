Guardian Investment Management Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

