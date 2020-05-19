HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

