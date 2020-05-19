Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.24

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and traded as high as $58.19. Hitachi shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 42,636 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72.

Hitachi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

