IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 320.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,533 shares of company stock worth $36,202,455. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $295.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $302.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

