Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 55,611 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 172.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,611 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

