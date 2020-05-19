IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $800.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.52) and last traded at GBX 793.31 ($10.44), with a volume of 33718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.42).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($10.42).

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 687.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

