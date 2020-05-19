Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

