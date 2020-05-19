Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.49

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and traded as low as $30.35. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 14,771 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

