iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as low as $22.86. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 276,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 451.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

