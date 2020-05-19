JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 125,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 777,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.