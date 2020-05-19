JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $481.50

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 481.50 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 476.50 ($6.27), with a volume of 115751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $747.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 438.64.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

