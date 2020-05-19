Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.