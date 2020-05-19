Kidder Stephen W Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,260.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,327.79. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

