Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Kingsgate Consolidated shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 187,714 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37.

Kingsgate Consolidated Company Profile (ASX:KCN)

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

