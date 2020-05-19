Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 33,389 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 4.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

