L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.50. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

