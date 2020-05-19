Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 279.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 780,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

