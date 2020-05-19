Maca (ASX:MLD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.73. Maca shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 198,364 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $205.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.91.

In related news, insider Christopher Tuckwell 74,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Maca Company Profile (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

