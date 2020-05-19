Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.88

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.88 and traded as low as $165.45. Maintel shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

