Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 3.45. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

