Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

