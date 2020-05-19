Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Masco worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masco by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 790,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Masco stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.