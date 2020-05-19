Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:MET opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

