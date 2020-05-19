Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,386.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,260.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

