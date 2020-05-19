NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.54

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and traded as low as $38.00. NASB Financial shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NASB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

