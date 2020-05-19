New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.