New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,739,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $696,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

