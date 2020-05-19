New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

