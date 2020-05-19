New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

