Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,423 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

