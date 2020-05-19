NRW (ASX:NWH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.59

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.53. NRW shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 2,424,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.46. The company has a market cap of $691.23 million and a PE ratio of 16.70.

In other NRW news, insider Julian Pemberton sold 3,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.36 ($0.96), for a total transaction of A$4,964,000.00 ($3,520,567.38).

About NRW (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

